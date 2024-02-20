Castillo was assigned to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday after clearing outright waivers, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The Orioles DFA'd Castillo on Sunday after claiming him off waivers two days prior. He has been with five different organizations this offseason but will stay in Baltimore's system for the time being. Castillo played 124 games for the Diamondbacks' Triple-A affiliate last season and finished with a .313/.431/.410 line, three home runs and 72 RBIs across 556 plate appearances.