Stewart is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The lefty-hitting Stewart is on the bench for the second day in a row while Cincinnati brings southpaw Andrew Abbott to the hill for the series finale. With manager Carlos Mendoza noting earlier Sunday that J.D. Martinez (general body soreness) isn't in line to make his Mets debut until at least Friday, Stewart should retain a role as the team's primary designated hitter during its four-game series in Atlanta to begin the upcoming week.