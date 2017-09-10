Mets' Dominic Smith: Clears fences Sunday
Smith went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and an RBI single Sunday in the Mets' 10-5 loss to the Reds.
It was the rookie's second homer of the month and fifth since his debut, and Smith is riding a five-game hit streak. The accompanying numbers, however, aren't pretty, as he's .210/.257/.390 in his first taste of big-league action (113 plate appearances). His leash will remain long as the Mets let him adjust to a full-time big-league role he'll occupy to start next season.
