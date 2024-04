Smith struck out two batters in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday against Pittsburgh to collect his first save of the season.

Smith threw 10 of his 12 pitches for strikes during the final frame, striking out Rowdy Tellez and Henry Davis in the process. He now owns an impressive 1.08 ERA through 8.1 innings on the year, though he should not be relied on for saves with Edwin Diaz locked in as New York's primary closer.