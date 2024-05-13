Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Smith (shoulder) could return from the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Smith's minor-league rehab assignment is considered complete, so the Mets will merely need to decide which player will come off the 26-man active roster to create room for the right-handed reliever. Before hitting the shelf April 27 with shoulder inflammation, Smith logged three holds and one save over his 10 appearances out of the Mets bullpen while pitching to a 2.70 ERA and 1.70 WHIP across 10 innings.