The Mets declined Smith's (elbow) $2 million option for 2026 on Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Smith didn't pitch at all in 2025 after having Tommy John surgery with an internal brace in July 2024. He is expected to be ready for the beginning of next season, but the Mets decided against bringing him back at the $2 million rate his option required. Smith has a career 3.48 ERA and 24.5 percent strikeout rate, so the 32-year-old reliever should draw interest in free agency.