The Mets announced July 29 that Smith (elbow) has been throwing bullpen sessions and could be close to facing live hitters in batting practice, MLB.com reports.

Updates on Smith's rehab from his July 2024 Tommy John surgery with internal brace have been scarce over the past month, but assuming he's experienced no setbacks during the ramp-up process, he could have an outside shot at returning from the 60-day injured list in September. Before suffering the elbow injury last summer, Smith had been an integral piece in the New York bullpen, posting a 3.06 ERA while collecting two saves and six holds over his 19 appearances in 2024.