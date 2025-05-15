Smith (elbow) has been playing catch from 120 feet 2-to-3 times per week and threw 10 pitches from halfway up the mound earlier this week, Joe Pantorno of AMNY.com reports.

Coming back from his second Tommy John surgery, Smith hopes to throw from the top of the bump in 2-to-3 weeks. The goal for the reliever is to begin a rehab assignment later this summer and return to the Mets before the end of the season, although he might not make it back until 2026. The Mets re-signed Smith in February to a one-year deal with a club option for next season.