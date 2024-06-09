Smith earned his second save Sunday, allowing one hit and one walk over 0.2 scoreless innings against the Phillies.

Smith entered the game with two on and one out attempting to preserve a two-run lead. A base hit and a walk cut the lead to one with the bases loaded and still only one out. Smith then sawed-off Nick Castellanos, with Mets catcher Luis Torrens grabbing the fair ball just in front of home plate, touching the plate then tossing to first for the game-ending double play that secured Smith's second save. It was far from a clean outing for Smith, who was making just his second appearance since returning from an IL stint of more than a month with shoulder inflammation. Smith will likely continue to hold a high-leverage spot in the Mets bullpen with the chance for an occasional save as the team awaits the return to health and form of Edwin Diaz.