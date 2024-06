Smith has been diagnosed with a significant UCL tear in his right elbow and is likely to undergo Tommy John surgery, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Smith is waiting on a second opinion before anything is decided, but it appears the writing is on the wall. It's a blow to the Mets and also poor timing for Smith, who is set to become a free agent this offseason. Given that it would be his second Tommy John surgery, Smith could be sidelined until 2026.