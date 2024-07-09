Smith will undergo surgery to repair a tear in his right UCL on Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Smith sought a second opinion and ultimately won't be able to avoid going under the knife after being diagnosed with a significant tear in his right UCL. However, it remains to be determined if he'll require Tommy John surgery or an internal brace procedure, which would likely result in a quicker recovery. Smith is scheduled to meet with Dr. Keith Meister on Thursday to determine a plan of attack for the procedure.