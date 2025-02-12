Smith (elbow) agreed Wednesday with the Mets on a one-year deal that includes a club option for 2026, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Smith will earn $1 million in 2025, and the 2026 club option is for $2 million, with the potential to climb if he achieves performance-based incentives. Smith is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2025 season after he underwent a Tommy John and internal brace hybrid procedure on his right elbow this past July, but he'll be able to conduct his rehab within a team setting after re-signing with the Mets. Before getting the second Tommy John surgery of his career during the summer and then becoming a free agent in November, Smith turned in a 3.06 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB across 17.2 innings over 19 appearances out of the Mets bullpen in 2024.