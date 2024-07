Smith underwent Tommy John ligament construction surgery Friday, which included an internal brace procedure, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

DiComo describes the procedure as "full-blown Tommy John ligament reconstruction" and indicates that it means Smith will be sidelined for 12-to-18 months. With that in mind, the reliever will likely miss at least half of next season and may not pitch again until 2026. He is slated to be a free agent in November.