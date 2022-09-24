Escobar went 1-for-5 with a grand slam and an additional run in a 9-2 win against the Athletics on Friday.

Escobar connected on a two-out grand slam in the fifth inning off Oakland starter Cole Irvin and later tacked on New York's final run in the seventh. The long ball is the seventh of September for the 33-year-old who continues to rake with a .329/.388/.671 slash line, 15 runs and 17 RBI in 21 games this month.