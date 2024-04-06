Bader went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's win over the Reds.

Getting the start in center field and batting eighth, Bader drew a free pass in the seventh inning off Fernando Cruz with out one and promptly got himself into scoring position. It was the first steal of the season for Bader, and the 29-year-old has started six of the Mets' first seven games, batting .222 (4-for-18) with a 1:7 BB:K. He swiped a career-high 20 bases in 2023, but Bader's poor on-base skills will make it tough for him to improve significantly on that performance.