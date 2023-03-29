Mejia signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Wednesday.
Mejia, 26, began last season at Triple-A Reno in the Diamondbacks organization and finished it in the Mexican l League. He'll provide the Mets with some veteran depth at Triple-A Syracuse.
More News
-
Humberto Mejia: Cut by Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Humberto Mejia: Sent to Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Humberto Mejia: Designated for assignment•
-
Diamondbacks' Humberto Mejia: Optioned to Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Humberto Mejia: No-decision in season finale•
-
Diamondbacks' Humberto Mejia: Lasts 2.2 innings Sunday•