The Diamondbacks released Mejia on Monday.
Mejia made five starts for Arizona in 2021, logging a 7.25 ERA and 1.84 WHIP in 22.1 innings. After Mejia failed to make the Diamondbacks' Opening Day roster coming out of spring training, he was dropped from the 40-man roster entirely April 7 and ultimately went unclaimed off waivers. The 25-year-old right-hander hadn't made a compelling case for a call-up while spending the first six weeks of the season at Triple-A Reno, where he produced a 9.60 ERA and 1.93 WHIP in 15 innings.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Humberto Mejia: Sent to Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Humberto Mejia: Designated for assignment•
-
Diamondbacks' Humberto Mejia: Optioned to Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Humberto Mejia: No-decision in season finale•
-
Diamondbacks' Humberto Mejia: Lasts 2.2 innings Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Humberto Mejia: Takes loss in big-league return•