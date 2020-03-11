Rhame (elbow/foot) is listed among the Mets' available relievers for Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Rhame entered spring training slightly behind the Mets' other relievers while he neared the finish line of his recoveries from mid-August ulnar nerve transposition surgery and another procedure to address a broken left foot. The reliever had planned to pitch in the Dominican Winter League during the offseason, but the walking boot he required for his foot forced him to push back his throwing progression. Rhame looks like he'll be ready to make his spring debut Wednesday, which should put him on pace to be ready for Opening Day. If he breaks camp with the Mets, Rhame will likely be ticketed for a low-leverage role out of the bullpen.