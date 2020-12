Rhame signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Monday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Rhame failed to make an appearance during the shortened 2020 campaign, but he'll have a chance to make an impact with the Padres after inking a minor-league deal. He last pitched in the big leagues during the 2019 season with the Mets, posting a 4.26 ERA and 1.89 WHIP with five punchouts in 6.1 frames.