Mets' Jay Bruce: Not in first base mix
Bruce was not asked to take any defensive reps at first base this spring, and the Mets are not thinking of shifting him from right field when Michael Conforto (shoulder) returns from the disabled list, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The Mets potentially have a logjam looming in the outfield when Conforto gets healthy, as Brandon Nimmo is pushing for a full-time job and is arguably the team's best fit in the leadoff spot, but at least for now shifting Bruce to first base isn't on the table. If Adrian Gonzalez struggles and Dominic Smith (quad) isn't ready for another crack at the majors, however, playing Bruce at first base may prove to be manager Mickey Callaway's best option. Either way, the club seems committed to keeping the veteran's left-handed bat in the lineup as often as possible.
