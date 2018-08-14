Mets' Jay Bruce: Rehab assignment begins

Bruce (hip) will begin his rehab assignment with High-A St. Lucie on Tuesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Bruce has been out of action since mid-June. Given the length of his absence, his rehab assignment is expected to last at least a week. He's expected to play both right field and first base while rehabbing, indicating that the Mets intend to use him at both spots once he returns.

