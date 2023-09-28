Manager Buck Showalter announced Thursday that McNeil (elbow) has been diagnosed with a partial UCL tear, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

McNeil was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday afternoon with what was initially called a left elbow sprain. He is expected to avoid surgery and will try platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatment with the goal of being 100 percent recovered by the beginning of spring training next February. The 31-year-old signed a four-year, $50 million contract extension with the Mets before the start of the 2023 campaign and went on to slash .270/.333/.378 with 10 homers and 10 steals in 156 games.