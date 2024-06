McNeil is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.

The lefty-hitting McNeil is being withheld from the lineup for Mets' second straight matchup with a left-hander (MacKenzie Gore), as he had previously taken a seat when New York opposed Arizona southpaw Jordan Montgomery on Monday. McNeil could be moving into the strong side of a platoon at second base with the righty-hitting Jose Iglesias, who will draw another start.