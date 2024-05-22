McNeil went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, a double and a second run scored in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Guardians.

McNeil poked a one-out double in the fifth inning and came around to score on a Francisco Lindor single. He'd then cut the Mets' deficit to 5-4 with a two-run homer off left-hander Sam Hentges, his second of the year. It's been a tough start to the year for McNeil, though he's shown signs of life of late, going 6-for-19 with no strikeouts in his last five games. Overall, the 32-year-old second baseman is slashing .240/.314/.329 with 18 runs scored, 12 RBI and three steals across 186 plate appearances this season.