McNeil is out of the starting nine for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

McNeil will give way to Jose Iglesias at second base with southpaw Jesus Luzardo on the mound for Miami on Tuesday. McNeil remains in the strong side of a platoon with Iglesias, with Iglesias owning a 1.067 OPS in 15 plate appearances against LHP compared to McNeil's .653 OPS against lefties.