McNeil is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets have opposed left-handed starting pitchers in three straight games, and the lefty-hitting McNeil has been on the bench for each of those contests. McNeil hasn't been a strict platoon player for much of his tenure with the Mets, but manager Carlos Mendoza has chosen to limit the 32-year-old's exposure to southpaws while he's mustered a modest .275 wOBA over 69 plate appearances against lefties on the season. McNeil hasn't fared much better against right-handed pitching either (.281 wOBA in 155 plate appearances), but the Mets haven't offered any indication that he's at risk of losing out on starts in those matchups.