Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said Wednesday that McNeil had an encouraging recent checkup on his left elbow, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

McNeil missed the final weekend of the 2023 regular season after being diagnosed with a partial UCL tear, but the expectation remains that he'll be able to avoid surgery and bring a clean bill of health into 2024. The 31-year-old seems to be responding well to platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatment.