McNeil went 3-for-5 with a walk, a double, a run scored, two RBI and a stolen base in a 10-0 win over the Pirates during the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

After picking up an RBI on a sacrifice fly in the matinee, McNeil was one of six different Mets to record multiple hits in the nightcap, chipping in his third steal of the year as well. Over his last 30 games, McNeil is slashing a blistering .361/.390/.500, but the hits haven't turned into a lot of production as he's compiled just one homer, one steal, 11 RBI and 13 runs over that stretch.