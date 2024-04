McNeil went 0-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's win over the Pirates.

The 32-year-old sparked a game-winning rally in the eighth inning by getting to first base after a third strike wild pitch by Aroldis Chapman, eventually stealing third and coming around to score on a Harrison Bader double. The stolen base was McNeil's first of the season, but he has yet to get going at the plate, slashing just .204/.328/.286 through 15 games with a homer, five RBI and eight runs.