McNeil went 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored in Monday's win over Atlanta.

Getting the start in left field and batting eighth, McNeil kept the line moving and was driven home twice by leadoff hitter Brandon Nimmo. McNeil has reached base in five straight games, a modest achievement but a good sign for the 32-year-old after his disappointing 2023. Through nine contests to begin the season, he's batting just .143 (4-for-28), but that comes with a 4:2 BB:K.