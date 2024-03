McNeil is starting at second base and batting cleanup in Friday's opener versus the Brewers, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

McNeil is an atypical choice for the cleanup spot given that he's hit more than 10 home runs just one time in six seasons. It's a nice boost for his fantasy outlook if he sticks there, however, as Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso are batting ahead of him and should provide plenty of RBI chances.