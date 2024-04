McNeil went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during the Mets' victory over the Reds on Friday.

McNeil's homer in the eighth inning off Emilio Pagan extended New York's lead to 3-1, and it would end up being the difference in the game as the Mets would win 3-2. The 2022 NL batting champion is still slashing just .105/.190/.263 through his first 21 plate appearances and will need to start stringing more hits together before he becomes a reliable fantasy asset again.