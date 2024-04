McNeil went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, three RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 16-4 victory over Atlanta.

After going just 2-for-22 to start the campaign, McNeil's now hit safely in his last five contests, going 5-for-13 in that span. While he's shown signs of turning it around at the plate, the 32-year-old McNeil is still batting just .200 with a .647 OPS through 11 games this year. He slashed .270/.333/.378 with 10 homers, 75 runs scored, 55 RBI and 10 steals in 2023.