McNeil went 2-for-2 with a walk and an RBI in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Nationals.

With a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second inning, McNeil tallied his 50th RBI of the campaign, as he now has 107 combined runs and RBI. The total is the second baseman's highest since his breakout campaign in 2019. Additionally, his two hits on the day add to a 20-game stretch in which he has hit .367 with eight extra-base hits.