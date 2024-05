The Mets will recall Lucchesi from Triple-A Syracuse to start Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Lucchesi will be making his first big-league appearance of the season after posting a 2.58 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 38.1 innings in the minors. The 30-year-old southpaw found success with the Mets last season, but he will be tested in his first outing of 2024 by a Phillies lineup that boasts a .755 OPS.