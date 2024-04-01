Lucchesi is likely to absorb the rotation spot vacated by Tylor Megill (shoulder), Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

Lucchesi permitted just one unearned run and struck out five over five innings in his season debut with Triple-A Syracuse on March 29. He also had a 2.89 ERA in nine starts for the Mets last season, although that came with a 1.31 WHIP and 32:17 K:BB across 46.2 frames. Jose Butto is another option to fill in for Megill. Whoever takes Megill's spot will likely start in Cincinnati this weekend.