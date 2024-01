The Mets and Lucchesi avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1.65 million contract Thursday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Lucchesi was arbitration-eligible for the second time. The southpaw posted a 2.89 ERA in nine starts for the Mets in 2023, although that came with a 32:17 K:BB over 46.2 frames. Lucchesi could be used as a swingman in 2024.