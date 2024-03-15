Lucchesi was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old appeared to have a decent chance of making the Mets' Opening Day rotation after Kodai Senga (shoulder) was shut down, but Lucchesi came into camp behind most of the organization's pitchers and sat below 90 mph with his fastball during his lone game appearance of spring training. The left-hander pitched to a 2.89 ERA in nine starts for the Mets last season but is poised to open 2024 at Triple-A.