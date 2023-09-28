Lucchesi (4-0) picked up the win in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Marlins, giving up two runs on seven hits and two walks over six-plus innings in an 11-2 rout. He struck out three.

The southpaw took a shutout into the seventh inning before serving up back-to-back doubles to Jazz Chisholm and Nick Fortes to lead off the frame and getting the hook, but the Mets were already comfortably ahead 6-0 at that point. Lucchesi has been sharp in September, posting a 1.93 ERRA, 1.34 WHIP and 10:7 K:BB through 18.2 innings over three starts, and he could be positioning himself for a full-time rotation spot in 2024, assuming he can stay healthy.