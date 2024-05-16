Lucchesi (0-1) took the loss against Philadelphia on Wednesday, allowing five runs on five hits and four walks while striking out two batters over 4.1 innings.

It certainly wasn't an ideal matchup for Lucchesi to make his first start of the season, and he didn't do himself any favors in issuing four free passes. Three of the walks came in the fifth frame, and all three of the recipients came around to score. The left-hander was also tormented by Bryce Harper, who hit a solo homer against him in the first inning and then sent him to the showers with a two-run double in the fifth. Lucchesi may return to the minors in short order with Tylor Megill (shoulder) expected to rejoin New York's rotation Sunday or Monday.