Lucchesi will be in the mix for the fifth spot in the Mets' rotation following the injury to Kodai Senga (shoulder), Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Lucchesi fared well in nine starts for the Mets last season in securing a 2.89 ERA, although that came with a 1.31 WHIP and 32:17 K:BB across 46.2 frames. Tylor Megill is likely Lucchesi's chief competition for the gig, with Jose Butto and Max Kranick also in the mix.