The Mets will call Lucchesi (knee) up from Triple-A Syracuse to start Friday against the Cardinals, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Lucchesi has been on Syracuse's injured list since mid-July because of a knee issue, but he looked sharp in two recent rehab starts with High-A Brooklyn and will try to at least eat some innings for the Mets on Friday. The 30-year-old lefty carries a 4.43 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB in 22.1 innings (five starts) this season at the major-league level.