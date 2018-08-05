Reyes will start at third base and bat seventh Sunday against the Braves.

With Todd Frazier resting in the series finale, Reyes will enter the lineup at the hot corner. It will be Reyes' third start in four games, all of which have come at different positions. Despite the recent uptick in opportunities, it doesn't appear that Reyes has a path to consistent at-bats now that Frazier is healthy, as Jeff McNeil seems to have emerged as the Mets' primary option at second base after Asdrubal Cabrera was traded to the Phillies last week.