Reyes is starting at shortstop but is only expected to receive one at-bat Sunday against the Marlins, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The veteran infielder played 13 innings Saturday night, so between that and the fact that Sunday could be his final game with the Mets, the team will give him a send-off after his first at-bat. No official word has come forth as to who will replace him at shortstop, though Amed Rosario seems like a good bet to replace him.