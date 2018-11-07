Reyes is preparing to continue his career during the 2019 season, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

As a 35-year-old utility man who slashed a deplorable .189/.260/.320 across 251 plate appearances last season, Reyes would do well to secure a minor-league deal this winter. Even that might be ambitious, given Reyes' significant off-field baggage -- he was suspended 52 games in 2016 after an arrest on domestic-violence charges. It wouldn't be surprising if none of the 30 teams were interested in taking a flier on the four-time All-Star.