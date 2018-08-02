Mets' Jose Reyes: Launches two homers vs. Washington
Reyes went 2-for-3 with two solo homers in Wednesday's loss to the Nationals.
Reyes slugged solo homers in the fifth and eighth innings, but the Mets would fall in the series finale. The 35-year-old struggled to a .180 average through 19 games in July, so he'll look to turn things around as the calendar flips.
