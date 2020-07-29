site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Jose Reyes: Officially retires
By
RotoWire Staff
Reyes officially announced his retirement via his personal Twitter account.
The 37-year-old shortstop finishes his MLB career with a .283/.334/.427 slash line, 145 home runs, 517 steals and 43.9 career fWAR. He played 12 of his 16 seasons as a member of the New York Mets.
