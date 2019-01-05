Mets' Keon Broxton: Dealt to Mets
The Brewers traded Broxton to the Mets on Saturday in exchange for pitcher Bobby Wahl and prospects Adam Hill and Felix Valerio.
Broxton's path to a full-time role in Milwaukee closed last winter when the Brewers acquired Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich in the span of a few hours, resulting in the 28-year-old logging just 89 plate appearances at the MLB level in 2018. Since Broxton had no minor-league options remaining entering the upcoming season and his spot on the Opening Day roster spot wasn't guaranteed, Milwaukee elected to cash out on the toolsy outfielder in exchange for a few lottery tickets. Broxton suddenly finds himself with a much clearer path to fantasy relevance in Queens, where another defensive-minded player (Juan Lagares) looms as his main competition for the everyday center-field gig. Unlike Lagares, though, Broxton has already flashed some intriguing fantasy upside, notching a 20-homer, 20-steal season with Milwaukee in 2017. In order to unlock that potential again, however, Broxton may need to trim down his unsightly 36.6 percent career strikeout rate a little further to improve his odds of sticking as a full-time player.
