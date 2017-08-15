Mets' Matt Harvey: Next rehab outing set for Wednesday
Harvey (shoulder) will make his second rehab start Wednesday with short-season Brooklyn, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Harvey pitched in a competitive game for the first time since June 14 over the past weekend, tossing an inning for Brooklyn to kick off what will likely be an extended rehab assignment. The right-hander wasn't especially sharp following the two-month layoff, but since he experienced no setbacks with his shoulder coming out of the outing, he'll likely increase his pitch count Wednesday after throwing 18 his previous time on the mound. Harvey is likely trending toward a September return from the disabled list, but expectations should be tempered after he submitted a 5.25 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 70.1 innings with the Mets prior to being shut down.
