Harvey (suspension) will report to High-A Aberdeen on Thursday to begin a rehab assignment, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Harvey signed a minor-league deal with Baltimore in early April, but he was handed a 60-game suspension, which began April 29, for participating in the distribution of a prohibited Drug of Abuse. The veteran right-hander has yet to fully serve the suspension, though he can pitch in the lower minors to get built up before being activated by Triple-A Norfolk. Harvey made 28 starts for the Orioles last season and had a 6.27 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 95:37 K:BB over 127.2 innings.